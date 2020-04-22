Province reports 6 new cases of COVID-19, 9 recoveries

Saskatchewan recorded six new cases of COVID-19 and nine more recoveries from the virus on Wednesday.

These numbers brings the provincial total to 326. However, with 261 of those recovered and four resulting in deaths, only 61 cases are still considered active.

Five of the six new cases are in the far north, bringing the area’s total number of active cases to 16.

Currently, five people are in hospital with conditions related to COVID-19. One of them is receiving intensive care.

Of the 326 cases in the province:

• 136 cases are related to travel, 135 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 32 have no known exposures and 23 are still under investigation by local public health

• 36 of the cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections isn’t related to work in all instances

• 150 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 71 are from the Regina area, 61 are from the north, 15 are from the south, 11 are from the central region and 18 are from the far north

• 26 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 117 cases are in the 20-39 age range, 110 are in the 40-59 age range, 64 are in the 60-79 age range and nine are in the 80-plus range

• 52 per cent of the cases are males and 48 per cent are females

The province has processed 25,321 COVID-19 tests so far.

Now that people are having seasonal allergies, the provincial government is reminding the public to compare your symptoms to COVID-19 before taking an antihistamine.

Many begin to experience a headache, runny eyes and nose and congestion from pollen and snow mold at this time of year. For COVID-19, symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulties breathing.

If you are unsure about your symptoms, contact HealthLine 811 or use the online self-assessment tool.