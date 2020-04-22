Premier says re-open Sask. plan consists of 5 phases, a few of which will begin next month

Scott Moe gave residents a taste of Saskatchewan’s plan to re-open businesses and other public services as part of his premier’s address on Wednesday evening.

As the province’s COVID-19 numbers continue on a positive trend, Moe said “I think we can begin to provide a bit of optimism.”

The plan, which will be revealed in full on Thursday morning, consists of five phases. The first few of which will begin in May.

Moe stressed that restrictions will lift “gradually and methodically,” and that businesses will still be required to ensure physical distancing and strict sanitation. He said restrictions related to travel, mass gatherings and long-term care homes will remain in place.

“We know there are risks on both sides. If we move too quickly, we risk increasing the spread of COVID-19. If we move too slowly, we risk permanent damage to the livelihoods of thousands of Saskatchewan people, businesses that may never reopen and jobs that may never come back,” said Moe.

“We have to find the right path.”

As of Wednesday, Saskatchewan has a total of 326 cases of COVID-19—this number includes 261 recoveries, four deaths and 61 active cases.

On a per capita basis, said Moe, the province’s numbers are 77 per cent below the national average. Serious outcomes, including hospitalizations and deaths, are more than 90 per cent below Canada’s average.

He also shed light on ramping up testing and contact tracing, which will continue into the future. The province’s testing rate is more than 40 per cent above the national average.

“The last few weeks have been difficult for everyone. This is not how things are supposed to be — people are meant to be together and it’s against our very nature to stay apart,” said Moe.

Businesses considered essential, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, have found ways to protect its employees and customers, including installing plexiglass at checkout and wiping down debit machines after each use.

“We did all of these things as lives depended on it, because they do,” said Moe.

He pointed out three stories of people stepping up to help throughout the pandemic across the province. One of them was Prince Albert’s Eleanor Land, who’s been baking 50 to 65 loaves of bread each week for the Community Cares Kitchen.

“In this crisis, your character has been revealed as resilient, determined, courageous and compassionate,” Moe told Saskatchewan residents.”

“I have never been so proud to call this province home.”