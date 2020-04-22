Howe selected by Pats in fourth round

Prince Albert product Tanner Howe was selected by the Regina Pats with the 73rd overall selection in Wednesday’s WHL Bantam Draft.

Howe, who is slated to suit up for the Prince Albert Mintos this coming season, led the Prince Albert Venice House Bantam AA Pirates in scoring this year with 75 points in 31 games.

The Portland Winterhawks would select future Mintos blueliner Rhett Ravndahl with the 83rd pick overall.

The Birch Hills product had 29 points in 31 games this season for the North East Wolfpack.

Further details will be added during the course of the day.