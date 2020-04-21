Four new COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries reported Tuesday

11 of the 64 active cases are from the far north

Saskatchewan reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to go along with 14 mote recoveries Tuesday.

The cumulative total of confirmed cases is now 320, while the total of recovered is 252. Combined with deaths, that brings the number of active cases to 64.

Five people remain in hospitals across the province. One person is in intensive care.

Of the total cases, 135 are travellers, 134 are community contacts, including mass gatherings while 31 have no known exposures. Twenty are under investigation by local public health.

Of the active cases, 11 are from the far north, seven from the north (which includes Prince Albert), 29 from Saskatoon, 14 from Regina, and just one from the south. Two cases exist in the central region.

So far, 24,811 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

More information about case surveillance and testing information, including regional data, is available at Saskatchewan.ca/COVID19.

A media update will take place today to address measures taken in long-term care.