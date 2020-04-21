English River First Nation sees 4 cases of COVID-19

English River First Nation (ERFN) says it has four confirmed cases of COVID-19.

A news release issued on Tuesday said people in the community received positive test results on Monday evening.

This is the first appearance of the virus in the First Nation, which is located in Patuanak in northern Saskatchewan.

Each person who received a positive test result had already been self-isolating. The release said they will continue to do so for the next 14 days under the supervision of public health officials.

Contract tracing has begun.

“Infectious diseases do not discriminate. We have seen that around the world and, despite our best efforts, it has made its way into our community,” says ERFN Coun. Katrina Maurice.

“Now, we must contain the virus as best we can and we need everybody’s help to do that. We were taught to love our community in sickness and in health. Let’s start there.”

ERFN public health officials are reminding community members to stay at home, especially if you feel ill, practice physical distancing if you need to go out in public, keep yourself and your surroundings disinfected and monitor yourself for symptoms.

Report any symptoms to Pandemic Planning Committee members Bernie Eaglechild at (306) 240-4062 or Patsy Wolverine at (306) 270-2252.