Weekend police calls include dangerous driving, weapons offences

The Prince Albert Police Service responded to 312 calls for service this weekend, on top of completing 73 neighbourhood patrols.

One call took place at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday when officers on routine patrol attempted to stop a speeding vehicle.

Then, Police Service Dog Kal located the male suspect hiding in a garbage bin on the 400 block of 25th Street West.

They located his vehicle a short time later, as well as a small amount of methamphetamine.

The 46-year-old man is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police and possession of a controlled substance in relation to this incident.

Police are investigating a separate call from the weekend involving gun shots to a building.

The release said the incident occurred on the 300 block of 32nd Street West, where officers were dispatched around 4 a.m. Police located ammunition, various knives and a sawed-off firearm.

At around 4 a.m. on Sunday, police on routine patrol encountered a woman walking near Second Avenue and 24th Street West.

According to a news release, she appeared to be experiencing a mental health crisis while armed with edged weapons. Police say this posed a risk to both herself and the public.

They attempted to disarm the woman and, without any success, discharged a conductive energy device to safely take her into custody.

She was treated for minor injuries, and the Police and Crisis Team (PACT) has connected her with follow-up supports.