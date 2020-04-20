City of P.A. honours victims of Nova Scotia mass shooting

The City of Prince Albert is lowering flags to half-mast in honour of the victims of a mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

Over Saturday and Sunday, at least 18 people died in a rampage that involved 16 crime scenes. According to CTV news, the death toll could continue to rise as police continue to process the multiple scenes of the crime.

The suspect was killed Sunday — the 19th death in the incident — after police intercepted him at a gas station.

The number of victims makes the incident the worst mass shooting in Canada’s history.

An RCMP officer, a teacher, health care workers and corrections officers have been identified among the victims.

The provincial government also lowered flags to half-mast Monday, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, along with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, expressed condolences.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Nova Scotia and the families and friends of veteran RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson and of all of the victims of last night’s mass shooting,” Moe wrote on Twitter Sunday evening.

“Saskatchewan is with you at this difficult time.”

“Constable Stevenson died protecting others. She was answering the call of duty, something she had done every day when she went to work for 23 years,” Trudeau said on Monday.

“This tragedy is a painful reminder of the risks all of our first responders take to keep us safe, of the sacrifices they make every single day to protect our communities. Paramedics, doctors, nurses, firefighters and police officers. They’re always here for us. They’ve been stepping up through the pandemic and yesterday in Nova Scotia they showed that bravery.”

He said that Canada joins Nova Scotia in mourning the senseless loss of life.

“For the grandparent who lost a child, the children who lost a parent, the neighbour who lost a friend, we are so sorry for your loss. Such a tragedy should have never occurred, violence of any kind has no place in Canada. We stand with you, we grieve with you, and you can count on our government’s full support during this incredibly painful time.”

A message of support was also shared by the Prince Albert Police Service.

Monday’s Prince Albert City Council meeting began with a moment of silence to honour the victims.