Bears sign six players for next season

On a weekend where they were to be welcoming Canada’s top female Midget AAA programs to the Art Hauser Centre for the 2020 Esso Cup, the Prince Albert Northern Bears went about putting together their future roster.

The Saskatchewan Female Under-18 AAA Hockey League club announced on their Twitter page that they have signed forwards Kassie Ferster, Calla Kampen and Jasmine Kohl, blueliners Brooklin Fry and Jazlyn Petreman, plus goaltender Brooke Archer for the 2020-21 campaign.

Ferster played for the Prince Albert Lehner Electric Foxes this past season and had 15 points in 23 games to finish fourth in team scoring.

Kampen was fifth in Saskatchewan Bantam AA Hockey League scoring during the 2019-20 campaign with 25 points in 24 games for the Swift Current Wildcats, while Kohl recorded 12 points in 23 games for the South East Gold Wings.

Fry and Petreman were both part of the Foxes blueline last year, with Fry recording eight points in 21 games and Petreman posting seven points in 21 contests.

Archer had an 11-1-3 record, a 1.71 goals against average and two shutouts for the Wildcats.