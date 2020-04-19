Province reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, no new recoveries

Saskatchewan reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no new recoveries on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 77.

One of those new cases is in the Saskatoon area. The other is in the far north. The provincial government did not release any further details about them.

Four COVID-19 patients are still in hospital, one of which is in intensive care.

There have been 314 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan since the start of the pandemic. There is still one presumptive COVID-19 case that has yet to be confirmed. It was reported on April 18.

There are still 29 cases with no known exposure, and 20 cases that are still under investigation by local public health officials.

As of April 19, 23,909 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan. That’s an increase of 817 from the day before.