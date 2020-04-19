Charges laid following death of 18-year-old man in Fond du Lac

RCMP have laid two charges following the death of an 18-year-old man in the community of Fond du Lac.

Jacob John Pacquette, 19, has been charged with second degree murder and aggravated assault in connection with an altercation that occurred at around 6 a.m. on Saturday morning. He will appear in La Ronge Provincial Court via telephone at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police have identified the victim as Skylar Smith, 18. Smith also used the name Skylar Fern. An autopsy will be conducted on Monday, April 20.

The altercation occurred at around 6 a.m. Saturday morning at a residence in Fond du Lac. RCMP officers arrived to discover Smith and a 19-yeald-old woman, both of which were transported to the Fond du Lac Denesuline Health Centre with injuries. Smith was later pronounced dead. The woman received treatment and has since been released.

Police identified Pacquette as a suspect shortly after the altercation. They discovered him at a second residence in Fond du Lac, where he was arrested without incident at 7:31 a.m.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit North and the Prince Albert RCMP Forensics Identification Sections were deployed to Fond du Lac to assist with the investigation.