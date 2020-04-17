Sask Polytechnic campuses collect seven pallets of materials for frontline health workers

Saskatchewan Polytechnic is doing its part to help with frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The institution banded together their four campuses in Prince Albert, Saskatoon, Regina and Moose Jaw and collected seven pallets worth of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies.

“A lot of the people that are on the frontlines are our alumni so we are very proud of our graduates from our programs. We wish them all of the best as they go about doing this important work,” Dr. Larry Rosia President and CEO Saskatchewan Polytechnic explained.

The campuses collected 741 boxes of gloves, 40 boxes of masks and face shields, 212 boxes of procedural masks and 295 boxes of the N95 masks for a total of 420. They also collected four boxes of surgical masks, 780 isolation gowns, 41 containers of hand sanitizer and 20 tubs of wipes.

“They were shipped to a central location identified by the Government of Saskatchewan for distribution to the health regions around the province. So that way they could go to locations most in need,” Rosia explained.

“All of (are) important in the safeguarding of the health of doctors, nurses and other health care professionals treating the COVID and a lot of those who are Saskatchewan Polytechnic alumni I am proud to say,” he added.

The staff first conducted inventory or supplies and materials at each campus. Employees then returned to their campuses and practiced proper safety guidelines and gathered the materials. They then brought the materials from storage and bring them to staging areas where they were shrink-wrapped and then picked up and sent to the central staging area to be shipped to health regions.

“It was faculty, staff and employees going above and beyond. Coming back to campuses after they were vacated and practicing proper distancing and safety guidelines. But they gathered all of the stuff up and shipped it all in so that is something that I am very proud of as well,” Rosia said.