Grayston named new head coach of Battlefords AAA Stars

Longtime Beardy’s Blackhawks head coach Dale Grayston will be sticking around in the newly rebranded Saskatchewan Male Under-18 AAA Hockey League.

The Battlefords Stars announced on Thursday afternoon that Grayston will be their new coach for the 2020-21 campaign, as he replaces two-year bench boss Brett Parker.

Grayston, who is from Shellbrook, had been behind the Blackhawks’ head coach for the last 23 seasons and helped the team earn a trip to the Air Canada Cup (now known as the Telus Cup) in 2001.

He also was named Coach of the Year during the 1999-00 and 2018-19 campaigns.

The Blackhawks and the Notre Dame Argos concluded their time in the U18 league this past season as they were replaced by programs in Estevan and Warman.

The Stars last made the playoffs in 2016, despite having the likes of Adam Beckman, Parker Gavlas, Luke Reid and Carter Seryhenko on their roster over the course of the last four seasons.