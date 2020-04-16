Saskatchewan reports one new COVID-19 case, 14 recoveries

Saskatchewan reported only one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the province’s total number of active cases to 82.

Another 14 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 219.

There are 13 active cases In the north, which includes Prince Albert, Melfort, Meadow Lake and North Battleford, plus another five in the far north. The Saskatoon region, which includes Humboldt, has the largest number of active cases, with 50. The Regina region has the second highest at 22. There are two active cases in the south, and two cases in the combined east central and west central area.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab will not be holding a media briefing today. Moe is chairing a Canadian premier’s call prior to participating in a conference call with Canada’s First Ministers.