Police searching for suspect in weekend robbery

The Prince Albert Police Service is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect of a robbery that occurred on Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to a business on the 2700 block of 15th Avenue East, which is near the East Hill Esso, at about 8 p.m.

A man had allegedly threatened the store’s staff with a bottle and a knife before running away with an undisclosed amount of cash and a bottle of Butane. Police say no one was injured.

The man in the surveillance video is wearing dark clothing and glasses. His jacket has white writing on the back.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect was wearing dark clothing and glasses. His jacket has white writing on the back. (Prince Albert Police Service/Submitted)

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Prince Albert police at (306) 953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.