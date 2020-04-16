Culling and Herman latest Raiders award recipients

Two of the newest forwards on the Prince Albert Raiders were honoured on Thursday as the team continued to announce their 2019-20 year-end awards.

Matthew Culling received the Lionel Diehl Memorial Award as the team’s hardest working player, while Evan Herman was named the Best Conditioned Raider.

Culling, who was acquired from the Swift Current Broncos in late December in exchange for Cole Nagy, was used in a variety of roles after joining the Raiders and posted seven points in 25 games.

“I’d like to thank our general manager Curtis Hunt for bringing me to this first class organization,” Culling said.

“I’d also like to thank my fellow teammates for helping me and pushing me to be my best every day. If it wasn’t for you guys, I wouldn’t be able to get this award, and I was looking forward to a long playoff run with you boys.”

Daily Herald File Photo

Prince Albert Raiders forward Evan Herman drops the mitts with Red Deer Rebels blueliner Chase Leslie at the Art Hauser Centre earlier this season.

Herman, who was a third round pick by the Raiders in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft, had 22 points in 57 contests during his rookie campaign in the league.

“Winning this award means a lot to me,” Herman said.

“It comes from a lot of work from others like (Raiders athletic therapist and equipment manager Duane) ‘Puff’ (Bartley) taking care of us on the medical side or (strength and conditioning coach) Terry (Lange) helping us with our workouts in the gym.”

The Raiders will announce two more year-end award winners on Friday.