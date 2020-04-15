Death of three-year-old ruled a homicide

The death of a three-year-old found in the west end of Prince Albert has been ruled a homicide.

In a press release, the police said results of an autopsy conducted Tuesday led investigators to determine that the April 9, 2020 death was the result of a homicide.

No arrests have been made, but police said the victim and suspects were known to each other. Investigators don’t believe it to be a random incident and they don’t believe there is any risk to public safety.

Police were called to assist Parkland Ambulance paramedics with a cardiac arrest call at a residence on the 800 block of 17 Street West at 8 p.m. last Wednesday, April 8. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive girl, 3.

Lifesaving efforts were conducted while en route to Victoria Hospital. The girl was transferred to the Jim Pattison Children’ Hospital in Saskatoon, where she passed away.

An investigation by the Prince Albert Police Service Criminal Investigations Division, Forensic Identification Section and the office of the Chief Coroner is ongoing.