Active COVID-19 cases fall for tenth straight day

Recoveries outnumbered new cases again Wednesday as the number of active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan fell to the lowest level since March 26, the first day recoveries from the illness were reported.

Saskatchewan reported three new cases of the virus along with 18 recoveries Wednesday. Still, that news was dampened by data showing that three of the new cases from the past few days have no known contacts. The number of cases that have come from unknown contacts has now grown to 30. For the second consecutive day, the number of cases resulting from travel held steady at 131.

The number of people who acquired the virus through community spread increased by one. That includes mass gatherings. The number of cases under investigation by public health fell by one to 21.

There are now eight people in hospital with COVID-19. None are in the ICU. That’s one more person in the hospital compared to yesterday.

The north region, which contains Prince Albert, has 58 total cases. The far north has seven. The majority of the remaining, 147 are from Saskatoon. Sixty-seven are from Regina, 10 from the central region and 15 from the south.

130 cases are in the 20-44 age range, 101 are in the 45-64 age range and 51 are in the 65-plus range.

Saskatchewan has conducted 20,907 COVID-19 tests, the second-highest tests per capita among the provinces.

Some people are tested more than once.