One new COVID-19 case announced Tuesday

Saskatchewan announced one new case of COVID-19 Tuesday. The case was tied to community spread, bringing that number to 121.

Meanwhile, nine more people recovered for the virus while seven are being treated in the hospital. All are receiving inpatient care and none are in the ICU.

The number of active cases has fallen to 110. The number of recoveries has grown to 187.

Of the 301 cases in the province:

131 are travellers

121 are community contacts, including mass gatherings

27 have no known exposures

22 are under investigation by local public health.

Overall, 34 of the cases are health care workers, with 19 now recovered. Not all of the infections are related to health care. About half, or 147, of the cases, are from the Saskatoon area. Sixty-five are from Regina, 57 the north (which includes Prince Albert), 15 from the south, ten from the central region and seven from the far north.

Saskatchewan has the second-highest rate of testing per capita among the provinces and has performed 20,282 tests.

The province announced Tuesday it was putting stricter measures in place for health care workers and those visiting health care facilities. Staff who work in patient/client/resident care areas or travel through those areas will be wearing a mask at all times, while everyone visiting health care facilities, including staff, doctors, learners, trainees, vendors and contractors, will be screened daily for flu-like symptoms. The news comes a day after the FSIN called for more stringent measures and accused a public health employee of spreading COVID-19 in the province’s far north.