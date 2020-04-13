Sask Rivers School Division reviews annual survey data

The Saskatchewan Rivers School Division board reviewed its annual school survey report during their regular meeting on April 6.

The board, unlike some other divisions inSaskatchewan, does not have a quarterly Wall Walk of pertinent data. This report, prepared by superintendent Cory Trann, is similar, according to director of education Robert Bratvold.

“The kind of the data is probably more detailed because it has general data from several different categories,” Bratvold said.

The board gets a yearly snapshot of what students are saying about their experiences and educational outcomes. The number of parents participating this year nearly doubled from the 450 who participated last year. The overall impression is that the division is positive for education, Bratvold said.

“It is positive, we are proud of the work that our families and staff do. Our students feel safe and connected and interested in learning.”

The numbers are strong in both First Nations, Métis and Inuit and other categories according to Bratvold.

“We do have a strong sense of parity in the areas of our survey. We are not resting on our laurels, we have got improvements to make but by and large we have got some good baseline data,” he said.

During the meeting the board also dealt with their Board Development Plan. The Board Development Plan began in 2014 and it gets renewed every year. It is created in the fall of each year but circumstances change throughout the year. The board discussed adjustments at the meeting to deal with COVID-19.

“We really had to pause a lot of the things because the plans were in-person sessions and were cancelled. So the committee that is looking after Board Development is going to do some searching and see if there are some alternative nests for online trustee development,” Bratvold said.

As well, the board continued preparations for the November election. The board appointed Returning Officers for both the City and the rural portions of the division. Prince Albert’s City Clerk was appointed the Returning Officer for the City wards and the Chief Financial Officer for the division was appointed for the rural section of the division.