Sask. reports 2 new cases of COVID-19, 14 more recoveries

The Government of Saskatchewan reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with 14 more recoveries.

The two presumptive cases reported on Sunday have since been confirmed.

The province now has a total of 300 cases; however, this number includes recoveries and deaths. Only 118 of those cases are still considered active.

There are eight people in hospital in the province, none of which are receiving intensive care.

Prince Albert’s region, the north, has 56 cases. Fifteen of those are considered active and one is hospitalized.

To date, 19,804 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

