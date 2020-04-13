Catholic Division board updated on learning transition

The board of the Prince Albert Catholic School Division was updated on the transition to new education methods following the closure of schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic during their regular meeting on April 6.

The meeting was their first by teleconference. The board addressed a number of issues.

“We certainly debriefed the board about how we are establishing learning Supplemental Curriculum learning programming as Premier Scott Moe has called it that we will have for our students for the last stretch between April 20 and the end of June,” said Lorel Trumier, director of education.

“We are excited about reconnecting with our students and all of the elements that come from that so that was part of our session.”

As well, with the budget process underway, the board was updated on preparations for the 2020-2021 budget, which is expected to be passed at the June meeting.

“As part of the process we are always making sure our board is up to date on our budget allocation that was provided by the government on budget day. We are now in the process of establishing a budget for the 2020-2021 school year and we are looking forward to debriefing the board after review with an Audit Committee of our proposed budget,” Trumier said.