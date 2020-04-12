9 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more recoveries in Sask.

The provincial government reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday—seven confirmed and two presumptive—along with 17 more recoveries.

The presumptive cases are a result of more testing machines in Saskatchewan.

“A new machine to test for COVID-19 is online at the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory (RRPL). The first 10 positive specimens identified by the new machine must be considered presumptive positives and require confirmation using RRPL’s existing machine,” said the news release.

Additionally, it said, testing is being done in Meadow Lake. When these tests come back presumptive positive, they must be confirmed by the RRPL.

Sunday’s new numbers put Saskatchewan at 298 total cases, 130 of which are still active.

In total, 164 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Seven people are currently hospitalized receiving inpatient care. No one is in the ICU.

Of the 298 cases:

• 129 cases are linked to travel and 112 are community contacts or linked to mass gatherings

• 25 have no known exposures and 32 are under investigation by local public health

• 32 of the cases are health care workers; however, the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances

• 147 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 63 from the Regina area, 56 from the north, 15 from the south, 10 from the central region and seven from the far north

• 20 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 129 cases are in the 20-44 age range, 99 are in the 45-64 age range and 50 are in the 65-plus range

• 53 per cent of the cases are males and 47 per cent are females

• Four deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported

To date, 19,276 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.