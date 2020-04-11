Two killed in Friday collision near Muskoday

Two people are deceased following a motor vehicle collision on Highway 3 near Muskoday First Nation.

RCMP responded to the two-vehicle accident at 12:45 p.m. on Friday. A news release said a car and a truck collided.

Both occupants of the car were pronounced deceased on scene. The victims were a 22-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, both from Prince Albert.

The three occupants of the truck—an adult man from Naicam, an adult woman from Christopher Lake and a boy from Christopher Lake—were transported to hospital.

Parkland Ambulance said the man, 36, is in serious condition while the woman and the boy, ages 31 and eight, are in stable condition.

The eight-year-old boy has since been released.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the ongoing investigation.