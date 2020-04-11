Sask. records fourth death related to COVID-19

A fourth person in Saskatchewan has died from an illness related to COVID-19.

The province said the death occurred in Regina in a resident in their 60s.

As of Saturday, the province has four new cases of the virus plus confirmation of the presumptive case reported on Friday.

Eleven more people have recovered, bringing that total to 147. This brings the province’s number of cases considered active down to 138 from 146 on Friday.

Eight people are in hospital, seven in inpatient care and one in the ICU.

Of the 289 cases in the province, which includes active cases, recoveries and deaths:

• 126 cases are related to travel and 106 are linked to community contacts or mass gatherings

• 22 have no known exposures and 35 are under investigation by local public health

• 30 of the cases are healthcare workers, although the source of the infections may not be related to health care in all instances

• 145 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 60 from the Regina area, 52 from the north, 15 from the south, 10 from the central region and seven from the far north

• 18 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 126 cases are in the 20-44 age range, 96 are in the 45-64 age range and 49 are in the 65-plus range

• 54 per cent of the cases are males and 46 per cent are females.

To date, 18,448 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.

More to come.