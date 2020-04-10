The time to shine for local high school artists

The Mann Art Gallery is going virtual this year with its ninth annual art show displaying the work of Prince Albert and area high school students.

Because of the gallery’s temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the High School Juried Art Show will feature photos of the works on the gallery’s website. It’s accepting submissions until May 1.

Acting Educator Danielle Castle said there’s been between 50 to 100 submissions every year from six to eight different schools and groups.

“It’s really an opportunity to give young, up and coming artists the chance to have the experience to submit their artwork and to have it shown to the public so they can get feedback from it,” said Castle.

She said in past years, the pieces have been a variety of media—from sculptures, to digital, collage, stitching and paintings.

“Seeing the high school art show is always a treat,” she said.

“It is so diverse.”

Although the artwork doesn’t have to be done for a class, Castle said many students will work with their teachers on it—this year, some students don’t have that opportunity. With school closures, she said, some students aren’t able to access their art.

Castle will be designating five awards, which all come with cash prizes. Winners will be announced on May 8.

Students from grades nine to 12 can submit up to two pieces by emailing photos to educator@mannartgallery.ca. Depending on the size of the show, the gallery may not be able to feature both.

Works must be original in design.

For tips on how to properly photograph your work and for more submission details, visit www.mannartgallery.ca.