PA Together at Home webpage provides activities

City of Prince Albert, Submitted

The City of Prince Albert has launched a new webpage to provide activities for people that they can do in their own homes during this time when most city facilities are closed. All activities and links on the page are Prince Albert oriented with activities for children, families and adults.

The page includes Prince Albert based word search puzzles (street names, neighbourhoods, sports teams, Raiders) and a PA crossword puzzle, colouring activities and the Little Chef’s kids cookbooks. There are videos including Prince Albert Arts Centre programmer Kayanna Wirtz on Paper Mache, and How to Make a Styrofoam Block Print and Alfred Jenkins Field House fitness instructor Cindy Gallegos has a video Cardio Core and Strength work out. There will be new videos posted every Thursday on the page. All of the videos will remain on the page with the latest ones near the top and the others farther down.

The page also includes links to other Prince Albert based websites who provide virtual activities.

The city events calendar www.paevents.ca has added a Virtual Event category for organizations that are hosting activities online. Users are encouraged to submit as they usually do and include a web address instead of a physical one.