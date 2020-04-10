P.A. Minor Football cancels spring programs

The start of football season in Prince Albert has been delayed until the fall.

Prince Albert Minor Football announced on Friday that their spring programs have been cancelled for 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The programs that are affected by the cancellation are indoor flag football (ages 8-10), little tykes (ages 4-9), and outdoor flag football (10-year-olds), along with the pee wee and bantam six-a-side tackle programs (ages 11-14).

“When we made our initial announcement about postponing the spring programs around a month ago, we did so by following the guidelines that were set for by Football Saskatchewan, Football Canada and the local health authorities,” Prince Albert Minor Football coach and executive board member Taras Kachkowski said.

“We were waiting for further information before making any other announcements as there wasn’t much else coming other than the daily stats, until the CFL announced that they were postponing the start of their season until July. There are minor football associations elsewhere that have cancelled or will be cancelling their spring seasons, so that was a factor as well.”

Prince Albert Minor Football will be mailing cheques that will refund the registration fees to families that were in the indoor flag football program, which was the only league in progress prior to everything being shut down.

No fees were collected from the other spring programs.

“We were definitely hoping that we’d be able to have our spring outdoor season, but obviously that’s not going to happen,” Kachkowski said. “With that said, we’re encouraging our member families and the community to stay safe and things can hopefully get back to normal for the fall.”

Online registration for the 2020 fall season is available at pariverriders.com