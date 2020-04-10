COVID-19: Sask. sees 7 new cases, 21 more recoveries on Friday

Saskatchewan’s total number of active COVID-19 cases reduced once again on Friday to 146.

The province has reported seven new cases, although it is considering one of those presumptive. The test came back neither positive nor negative, so the sample is being sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory for further testing.

Twenty-one more people have recovered, bringing the province’s total recoveries to 136.

The overall total of cases to date—whether active, recovered, or resulted in a death—is 285. Three people in the province have passed away from COVID-19 related illnesses.

Eight people with COVID-19 are currently in hospital. Six are receiving inpatient care and two are in the ICU.

Of the 285 cases in the province:

• 123 cases are related to travel

• 103 are community contacts or linked to mass gatherings

• 22 have no known exposures

• 36 are under investigation by local public health

• 30 of the cases are health care workers, although the source of the infections may not be related to their work environments

• 142 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 60 from the Regina area, 52 from the north, 15 from the south, 10 from the central region and six from the far north

• 17 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 124 cases are in the 20-44 age range, 96 are in the 45-64 age range and 48 are in the 65-plus range

• 54 per cent of the cases are males and 46 per cent are females

A total of 17,634 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.