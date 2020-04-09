Police investigating death of three-year-old Prince Albert girl

Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old Prince Albert girl who passed away Thursday afternoon after being transferred to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon.

The original incident occurred on at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, when police were asked to assist Parkland Ambulance paramedics with a cardiac arrest call at a residence on the 800 block of 17th Street West.

They found an unresponsive three-year-old girl who was required life-saving efforts while on route to Victoria Hospital. She was later transferred to Saskatoon where she passed away.

An autopsy will occur next week to determine the child’s cause and manner of death. The Prince Albert Police Service Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Identification Section continue to investigate.