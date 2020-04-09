COVID-19: 7 new cases, 12 more recoveries in Sask.

Saskatchewan once again saw more recoveries than new cases of COVID-19 in a day—on Thursday, the province reported seven new cases and 12 more recoveries.

The total number of cases of the virus is now at 278. Only 160 of those are considered active, meaning those who have not recovered yet or passed away.

The province’s total recoveries continues to climb, reaching 115 on Thursday.

Currently, there are eight people in hospital. Six are receiving inpatient care, four in Saskatoon and two in Regina, and one more is in intensive care in each of those cities.

The Government of Saskatchewan said 122 cases are linked to travel and 96 to community contacts. Twenty have unknown exposures and 40 are still under investigation by local public health.

Twenty-seven cases are in health care workers, although their exposures to the virus may not have been at work.

Fifteen cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 120 cases are in the 20-44 age range, 95 are in the 45-64 age range and 48 are in the 65-plus range.

Fifty-four per cent of the cases are in males and 46 per cent are in females.

The province has seen three deaths related to COVID-19.

To date, 16,672 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. This includes 1,051 tests conducted in the past day, which is the highest number of tests conducted in a day so far.

