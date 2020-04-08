Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 recoveries hit triple digits

With 15 more people bouncing back from COVID-19 between Tuesday and Wednesday, Saskatchewan’s total recoveries has hit 103; however, 165 cases are still active.

The province reported 11 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing that total—both recovered and active cases—to 271.

Currently, there are eight people in hospital with COVID-19-related illnesses.

Four people are receiving inpatient care: one in the north, four in Saskatoon and one in Regina. Two are in the ICU, one in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

pic.twitter.com/lNHzWvsdtJ — Jayda Noyes (@jaynoyesSK) April 8, 2020

Of the 271 cases, 119 are linked to travel and 90 to community contacts, which includes gatherings. Sixteen cases have unknown exposures and 46 are still under investigation.

Twenty-six of the cases are health care workers, although the source of infections may not be related to their work environments.

Fifteen cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 114 cases are in the 20-44 age range, 94 are in the 45-64 age range and 48 are in the 65-plus range.

Fifty-four per cent of the total cases are males and 46 per cent are females.

Prince Albert’s region, the north, has a total of 51 reported cases. Twenty-two of those are active.

This is comparable to the Regina area, which is at 56 reported cases, 28 of which are considered active.

The far north has four reported cases and two recoveries.

To date, there’s been 15,621 COVID-19 tests performed in the province. Saskatchewan remains at three deaths related to the virus.