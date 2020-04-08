COVID-19 cases in Sask. could number in the hundreds of thousands, projection data shows

Saskatchewan could see anywhere from 3,000 to over 8,000 deaths from COVID-19, even with current preventative measures in place, modelling from the province shows.

The data, released Wednesday, shows a variety of possible scenarios, from no action taken to a low range of spread.

The modelling is based on scenarios and is not a prediction, the province emphasized. Officials stressed that it’s too early to make a prediction, and the province doesn’t know where it is on the curve. They can only hope measures taken so far have been successful.

The analysis is based on three scenarios of infected patients spreading the virus to an average of four others each, based on early Canadian estimates, 2.76 people each based on the low-Italy spread and 2.4 people each, based on spread in Wuhan, China, where the virus originated.

The analysis suggests that at its peak, there could be anywhere from 60 hospital admissions per day (based on the low-range of spread) to 710 per day based on the high level of spread.

The total number of cases ranges from 153,900 to 408,000 and the number of patients requiring ventilation and ICU from 120 to over 1,200.

If no social distancing measures were taken, the projections show even more dire results.

Graphs included with the provincial reports show that without intervention, cumulative COVID-19 cases would approach 500,000 and deaths would near the 10,000 mark.

The modelling, the province notes, is not a prediction. Rather, it provides a range of “what if” scenarios to guide planning.

“Current interventions have made a difference,” the document says.

“The most important variable to save lives and protect health care workers is public compliance with isolation measures, physical distancing and washing your hands.”

The province is planning both an offensive and defensive approach to containing the virus.

The offence is about containment and delay. The defence is about mitigation, or ensuring services are available when needed.

“We are all playing for the same team,” the province writes.

‘We win and lose together. No health system in the world can withstand this pressure without sustained help from the public.”

The province’s offensive strategy includes increasing testing, identifying cases early and expanding contact tracing capacity, along with enforcing public health orders.

So far, 38 SHA-operated testing sites have been established across the province. There are five assessment sites in operation, with 21 more to follow in the coming weeks.

The province lists its strategies as prioritizing testing protecting health care workers and first responders, screening in long-term care, partnering with communities and across sectors and ensuring messaging for health education, health promotion and health equity.

“We need to remember: these measures must be sustained to be effective,” the document says.

“We need to keep learning, understanding and removing barriers that prevent people from taking necessary action. The COVID-19 global pandemic will continue for weeks and months to come — we may not see the whole picture or understand its full impact until it’s over.”

The defensive strategy is about meeting the care needs of the province while minimizing the loss of life.

Still, the strategy notes, the continuity of essential and urgent health services for non-COVID-19 patients needs to be maintained.

The province is planning a staged response as demand rises

That includes different use of different health facilities in different parts of the province with a centralized bed flow coordination service.

Staff and physicians may be deployed to other facilities to support care.

So far, a slowdown of non-essential and non-urgent services has freed up more than 1,000 beds so far.

The province is planning to phase in 57 per cent more acute beds as needed and increasing intensive care beds from 98 to 963 as needed.

The planned capacity is based on an estimate of patient demand between the high and mid-range modelling scenarios.

Contingency plans are based on a higher-range estimate of patient demand.

The planned capacity includes a gap of 410 ventilators. The province has ordered 200, with 100 expected in the next two to three weeks. The provicne said it does have enough ventilators for its low-range projections.

In the Integrated Northern Health area, which includes prince Albert, there will be no facility closures and no COVID-only hospitals.

Some hospitals, such as those in Shellbrook, Rosthern, Tisdale and Porcupine Plain, will be for non-COVID patients only. Other hospitals, such as Prince Albert, Melfort, Nipawin, La Rogne and La Loche, will see a mixed patient cohort.

The southern part of the province will have hospitals solely dedicated to COVID-19 stood up based on demand.

In Saskatoon and Regina, field hospitals are planned to deal with the surge — one at Merlis Belsher Place and one at Evraz Place.

The province is outlining its modelling scenarios during a press conference Wednesday. Regional information will be made available tomorrow.