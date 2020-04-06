Sunday sees 18 more COVID-19 cases

On Sunday, the province saw another 18 cases of COVID-19. There have also been 12 recoveries in the past day, bringing that total to 67.

Of the 249 cases in the province, 109 cases are travellers, 71 are community contacts (mass gatherings included), 14 have no known exposures and 55 are under investigation by local public health. As in yesterday’s update, there continue to be four people in hospital in the province. Three people are receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and one person is receiving ICU care in Regina.

Prince Albert’s region, the north, reports 47 cases, adding four more, 123 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 51 from the Regina area, 15 are from the south, 10 are from the central region and three from the far north.



The province announced said 11 cases involve people 19 years of age and under while the rest are adults.

The 20-44 age range has 108 cases, 88 cases are in the 45-64 age range and 48 cases are in the 65 or older age range; 54 per cent of the cases are males and 46 per cent are females.

There have been no additional deaths reported as of Saturday and the provincial total remains at three. To date, 13,528 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.