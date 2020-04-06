Paddock and Sawchuk named Eastern Conference second team all-stars

Prince Albert Raiders netminder Max Paddock was joined by Edmonton Oil Kings forward and Prince Albert product Riley Sawchuk on the 2019-20 Western Hockey League Eastern Conference second team all-star lineup on Monday.

Paddock, who was acquired from the Regina Pats on Jan. 9, was dazzling in his two month stint for the Raiders as he posted a 13-3-1-2 record with a 1.67 goals against average, a .935 save percentage and three shutouts.

The 19-year-old from Brandon finished the campaign with a 23-16-4-4 record, a 3.31 goals against average, a .905 save percentage and five shutouts.

His 23 wins were the fifth most in the league and he ended up tied with Jiri Patera of the Brandon Wheat Kings for the second most clean sheets.

Lucas Punkari/Daily Herald

Riley Sawchuk moves into the offensive zone for the Edmonton Oil Kings during a game against the Prince Albert Raiders in January.

Sawchuk, who turned 21 on March 18, enjoyed the best season of WHL career with the Oil Kings after they acquired him from the Tri-City Americans in the summer.

He finished out his overage campaign with 76 points in 64 games to lead the Eastern Conference regular season champions in scoring.

The rest of the Eastern Conference lineup, which was voted on by WHL general managers, consists of forwards Mark Kastelic (Calgary Hitmen) and Peyton Krebs (Winnipeg Ice), in addition to blueliners Alex Cotton (Lethbridge Hurricanes) and Matthew Robertson (Edmonton Oil Kings).

The Western Conference second team squad features goaltender Joel Hofer (Portland Winterhawks), defencemen Bowen Byram (Vancouver Giants) and Jake Christiansen (Everett Silvertips), along with forwards Zane Franklin (Kamloops Blazers), Bryce Kindopp (Silvertips) and Eli Zummack (Spokane Chiefs).