National Film Board of Canada offers free online learning resources for parents and teachers

National Film Board of Canada, Submitted

As Canadians do their part to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak, families and teachers are adjusting to the new reality and working to provide educational and diverse content to children at home.

The National Film Board (NFB) of Canada, the country’s leader in audiovisual learning resources, if offering FREE online learning resources that will give Canadian families and teachers new tools to keep young minds engaged.

Parents can access a special collection of acclaimed NFB films and and learning resources at NFB.ca/education.

All teachers across Canada, from now until June 30, 2020, have FREE access to CAMPUS, the NFB’s online media portal.

Resources for parents at NFB.ca/education

The NFB’s screening room features daily films and learning resources chosen from the NFB Education team for K-12 level children, including:

Films and playlists for primary and secondary level students;

Educational interactive projects or apps;

Mini-lessons that are built around NFB films using curated film clips, paired with activities to encourage deep learning;

225 minutes of groundbreaking experiences from the NFB’s immersive and interactive Ocean School, transforming how we learn about and engage with the ocean. Ocean School is the result of a dynamic partnership between the National Film Board of Canada, Dalhousie University and the Ocean Frontier Institute.

FREE access to CAMPUS for all Canadian teachers and instructors

Nearly 4 million Canadian K-12 and post-secondary students currently have access to CAMPUS, thanks to agreements with provincial education ministries and school boards.

From now until June 30, the NFB is opening CAMPUS to all educators who are looking for stimulating educational content for distance learning during the outbreak.

CAMPUS features:

A rich collection of 1,300 exclusive documentaries, animated films, interactive productions and shorts;

Mini-lessons built around an NFB film using curated film clips, paired with activities, to encourage deep learning – written by teachers in the NFB’s educator network;

Study guides, a chaptering tool, and the ability to share chapters and create your own playlists;

Content organized around three key themes: the environment and sustainability; Indigenous voices and reconciliation; diversity and inclusion.

In order to register, teachers just need to contact NFB customer service at 1-800-267-7710 (from anywhere in Canada) or 514-287-9000 (Montreal region). Or by email: info@nfb.ca.

Supporting Canadian Families and Educators

Your health and the health of your loved ones is the most important thing.

As Canada’s public producer and distributor, the NFB has stood with Canadians for more than 80 years.

Now, as families and teachers work to ensure that Canada’s children are safe, happy and well-cared for during these long weeks at home, the NFB is proud to stand with them once again – with the best from its collection and its committed team of education specialists.