More COVID-19 recoveries than new cases reported Monday

Saskatchewan reported more recoveries than new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Four new cases were added on Monday, with 14 people reported as recovered from the virus.

Over the weekend, the province reported 11 cases on Saturday and 18 on Sunday — an increase of 29 cases.

Nineteen more people were announced as recovered over the weekend. Combined with Monday’s 14 recoveries, the provincial total is now 81.

Saskatchewan’s activeCOVID-19 cases decreased on April 6 after more recoveries were reported than new cases. Total case numbers are the top line in blue, with active cases below that in dark blue. Travel-related cases are in green, community contacts (including mass gatherings) in light blue, recoveries in grey and unknown contacts in yellow. The bottom line in orange is the cumulative number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. The province changed the way it accounted for community spread on April 1. (Peter Lozinski/Daily Herald)

Saskatchewan now has a total of 253 cases of COVID-19. Of these, 169 of the cases are considered active, or confirmed cases minus those reported as recoveries and deaths.

The province said in their daily release that the active case count may be overestimated based on recovery information reported to date.

Of the 253 cases in the province, 112 cases are travellers, 77 are community contacts (mass gatherings included), 14 have no known exposures and 50 are under investigation by local public health. As in Sunday’s update, there continue to be four people in hospital in the province. In Monday’s update, one more person has moved to ICU care in Saskatoon, joining the one previously reported in Regina.

Prince Albert’s region, the north, reported 47 cases, the same as in Sunday’s update. 127 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area which increased by four over Sunday’s update, 51 are from the Regina area, 15 are from the south, 10 are from the central region and three from the far north.

So far, 11 cases involve people aged 19 or younger. The rest are adults.

The 20-44 age range had 110 cases on Monday, an increase of two from Sunday’s update, 89 cases are in the 45-64 age range, an increase of one from Sunday and 43 cases are in the 65 or older age range which is a decrease of five from Sunday’s update; 53 per cent of the cases are males a decrease of one percent from Sunday’s update and 47 per cent are females.

No additional deaths were reported on Monday or over the weekend. The provincial total remains at three. To date, 14,178 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.