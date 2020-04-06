Hayes inks AHL deal

Zack Hayes will be heading south of the border for the next step in his hockey career.

The graduating Prince Albert Raiders blueliner signed a one-year American Hockey League contract with the Vegas Golden Knights’ new affiliate franchise that will begin play next season in Henderson, Nev.

The 20-year-old Calgary product, who served as the team’s captain this season, had 23 points in 60 games during the shortened 2019-20 campaign.

A ninth round pick in the 2014 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft, Hayes recorded 79 points in 272 regular season contests, which puts him 14th all-time on the Raiders games played list.

Hayes could be teaming up with a familiar face in the Golden Knights system as the team signed Brayden Pachal last season.

Pachal had 10 points in 48 games during his rookie campaign in the AHL for the Chicago Wolves.