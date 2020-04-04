Sask. adds 11 more novel coronavirus cases; seven more recovered

Saskatchewan now has a total of 231 cases of COVID-19; however, the number of people who have recovered from the virus continues to grow.

On Saturday, the province saw another 11 cases. There have also been seven recoveries in the past day, bringing that total to 55.

Of the 231 cases in the province, 106 are travelers, 65 are community contacts (mass gatherings included), 13 have no known exposures and 47 are under investigation by local public health. Currently, there are four people in hospital in the province. Three people are receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and one person is receiving ICU care in Regina.

Prince Albert’s region, the North, reports 43 cases adding one additional case, 112 of the cases are from the Saskatoon area, 50 from the Regina area, 13 are from the south, 10 are from the central region and three from the far north. The 20-44 age range has 104 cases, 82 cases are in the 45-64 age range and 38 cases are in the 65 or older age range.

There have been no additional deaths reported as of Saturday and the provincial total remains at three. To date, 12,670 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.