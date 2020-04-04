Heart of Youth Pow Wow postponed

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused another postponement.

The Third Annual Heart of the Youth Community Pow Wow has been postponed. The event was scheduled for Friday, May 22 at Kinsmen Park and the committee has not scheduled a new date but they hope to announce one when they are able.

Liz Settee of the organizing committee explained that May will not be the same without it. However they had to postpone for the health and safety of dancers, drummers, dignitaries and everyone involved until people are safe to gather in large crowds again.

“It was a huge disappointment and heartbreaking since the previous two were so successful. Last year’s event exceeded 3,000 people,” she explained.

She explained that they will announce a new date once everything settles down and crowds can congregate again.

The Heart of the Youth Community Pow Wow is non-competitive which also makes it special.

“Many of the youth do not have the confidence or skills required to enter competition Pow Wows. Not that this is of less importance but many do not have the way or means to go on the Pow Wow trail,” she said.

She explained that as soon as the committee knows that people can start gathering safely they will hit the ground running. First by putting up new flyers, updating Facebook, emails and any form of communication to let people know it is back.

“The more we follow government restrictions and staying home the quicker we can be rid of COVID-19, be Healthy and be safe,” Settee said.