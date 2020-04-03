RCMP respond to hundreds of calls related to COVID-19

Saskatchewan RCMP responded to 436 calls for service related to COVID-19 between Mar. 20 and 30.

A public health order issued Mar. 26 prohibits gatherings in one room to 10 people or less. Anyone who violates the order is subject to a $2,000 fine and potentially imprisonment.

It’s also listed that non-essential businesses are required to temporarily close to the public.

Between Mar. 26 and 31, 2020, RCMP received the following COVID-19-related calls for service:

• 57 complaints of social gatherings of over 10 people, which resulted in seven warnings issued and one charge laid

• 110 complaints of people failing to self-isolate when allegedly required to do so, which resulted in 27 warning issued

• 13 complaints of businesses not complying with the public health order, resulting in three warnings issued

“Police officers are responsible for ensuring their actions do not put others at risk while doing our part to slow the spread of the virus. We need the public to do the same and that begins with the simple act of staying home and avoiding situations where there is the potential to spread the virus,” read the news release.

It said the majority of the calls were resolved by educating members of the public on the health risks and potential consequences from enforcement.