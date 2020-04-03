COVID-19: Sask. sees increase of 14 cases, 12 more recoveries

Saskatchewan now has a total of 220 cases of COVID-19; however, the number of recoveries from the virus continues to grow.

On Friday, the province saw a spike of 14 cases.

There’s also been 12 recoveries in the past day, bringing that total to 48.

Prince Albert’s region, the north, is now at 42 cases with 14 recoveries so far. The far north remains at three cases, two of which have recovered.

The @SKGov has made a new map available, which shows positive COVID-19 cases by zone. Find it here: https://t.co/pbENHIEwBA#COVID19SK pic.twitter.com/UQGjyQP0Ai — Saskatchewan Health Authority (@SaskHealth) April 3, 2020

Previously, the government didn’t disclose where the province’s three deaths have occurred. Saskatchewan’s breakdown of COVID-19 cases, updated daily on the province’s website, now shows that one death occurred in the north, one in the central area and one in Saskatoon.

Here's the updated breakdown of cases. In the north, Prince Albert's region, we saw a slight spike of four cases in the past day. That area's now at 42, but has seen 14 recoveries. Also getting info. about where deaths occurred now. Previously that column said 'N/A.' pic.twitter.com/2zlxHhoAES — Jayda Noyes (@jaynoyesSK) April 3, 2020

One of the province’s new cases is an assisted living worker in Regina. A news release said the facility is closed to admissions, discharges and transfers. Residents who have been in close contact with the employee will be isolated and monitored twice a day for the next two weeks.

Of the 220 cases, 102 are linked to travel and 52 to community contacts. Ten have no known exposures, and 56 are still being investigated by public health.

Six of the cases are in people 19 years old and under, with 100 in the 20-44 age range, 79 in the 45-64 age range and 35 are 65 years old and over.

To date, 12,112 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province. Four confirmed cases have been added to Saskatchewan’s total that were tested outside of the province over the last few weeks.

More to come.