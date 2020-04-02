COVID-19: Province at a total of 206 cases

An increase of 13 COVID-19 cases in the province on Thursday brings Saskatchewan’s total to 206.

The central region continues to linger at nine reported cases, one of which has recovered.

Thirty-eight of the total cases are in the north, which has seen 13 recoveries so far. In the far north, there’s been two recoveries within that area’s three confirmed cases.

Exactly half of Saskatchewan’s total cases are in the Saskatoon area.

Four people across the province are in hospital arising from COVID-19-related complications. Two are receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon and two are in intensive care, one in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

Ninety-six cases are the result of travelling, 44 from community contacts and 10 have have no known exposure. Fifty-six cases are still under investigation.

More to come.