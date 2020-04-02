Canadian Lacrosse Association recommends all activities be suspended through April

The month of April has usually marked the start of the season for the Prince Albert Predators and Outlaws lacrosse programs as they begin to get ready for the upcoming Prairie Gold Lacrosse League campaigns.

However, that’s not the case for any team across the province as the Canadian Lacrosse Association has recommended that all lacrosse activities be suspended in Canada until the end of April.

“These are unprecedented times. The COVID-19 situation is rapidly evolving around the world and within Canada,” CLA president Shawn Williams said in a prepared statement.

“The safety of lacrosse players, coaches, officials, volunteers, parents, fans and everyone in the lacrosse community is the CLA’s top priority. Safety is at the forefront of the CLA’s recommendation for extending the suspension of activities.”

The CLA will also be making a decision in regards to this year’s national championships by May 15.

The Predators were to hold their 2020 selection camp at the Alfred Jenkins Field House this week, but those have been postponed until further notice as a result of the City of Prince Albert closing all of their facilities on March 17.

The Saskatchewan Lacrosse Association announced on March 20 that all in-person activities are to be paused until further notice.

“This does not mean the season is cancelled,” the SLA said in a statement. “It’s just paused at this point until the Public Health Authority, Provincial Government of Saskatchewan and Canadian Lacrosse Association deem it appropriate to resume.

“The SLA Board of Directors and office remain diligent in monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary.”

This year’s field lacrosse provincials are scheduled to be held in Prince Albert from June 12-14.