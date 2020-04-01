Man, 28, charged with 3 counts of first-degree murder, 1 attempted

A 28-year-old man was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday in Prince Albert after a triple homicide several days earlier.

The suspect, who was arrested on Tuesday, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police found the bodies of 56 year olds Denis Carrier and Sandra Henry, as well as seven-year-old Bentlee, in a home on the 300 block of MacArthur Drive on Sunday.

Officers also found an injured five-year-old girl, Kendrah.

Carrier and Henry are the children’s grandparents.

Insp. Craig Mushka, who’s in charge of the Criminal Investigations Division with the Prince Albert Police Service, is scheduled to give an update today at 2:30 p.m.