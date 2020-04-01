COVID-19: Sask. reports third death

A third person in Saskatchewan has died from COVID-19 complications. A provincial government news release states the individual was in their 80s.

With a nine-case increase on Wednesday, the province now has 193 reported cases of the virus.

Four of them are in hospital: one is in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Regina and the others are in acute care in Saskatoon.

Nine more people in Saskatchewan have recovered, bringing the total recoveries so far to 30.

The province said in order to provide clarity around sources, it will now categorize cases by travel, community contact (such as household contacts and mass gatherings) and unknown exposures. This is in addition to breaking down the areas in which the cases were tested.

Here's the summary of #Sask COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, Apr. 1: pic.twitter.com/O6M3PQNplk — Jayda Noyes (@jaynoyesSK) April 1, 2020

Additionally, public health is actively investigating a number of cases, which will not be categorized until investigations are concluded.

• 87 cases are travellers

• 41 are community contacts

• 8 have no known exposures

• 57 are under investigation by local public health

More to come.