Social Services announces $171,000 boost to emergency support shelters as part of pandemic response plan

The provincial government has announced a one-time funding increase of $171,000 for emergency support shelters in six Saskatchewan communities, including Prince Albert.

The Prince Albert YWCA, along with the Lloydminster Men’s Shelter, Lighthouse North Battleford, Soul’s Harbour Moose Jaw, Regina YWCA, Regina Salvation Army, Souls Harbour Regina, Saskatoon YWCA, Saskatoon Salvation Army and Lighthouse Saskatoon will all receive funding. This brings the government’s total emergency shelter funding to $3.93 million.

Social Services Minister Paul Merriman said the funds will help pay for extra cleaning and disinfection supplies. He also said they’d consider offering more if it wasn’t enough.

“This is what we have right here right now, and if there’s a continued ask, then we would have to evolve with what we’re seeing,” Merriman told reporters during a press conference Tuesday afternoon. “We’re asking the shelters to report into us on a daily basis as to … their capacity. Are they at capacity? Were they at capacity last night, and how many were referred to hotels? This is evolving as we speak and want to be able to continue to hear their needs. If we have to evolve, we will certainly have those discussions with them.”

The announcement was one of several made by the Ministry of Social Services on Tuesday as part of their pandemic response plan.

More to come.