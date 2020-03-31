Eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19

Saskatchewan has eight new cases of COVID-19 as of March 31, bringing the provincial total to 184.

Four people are in the hospital, with three receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon. One person is in the ICU in Regina.

The number of cases considered local transmission — not spread from travel or from a large group gathering— has risen to nine.

Ninety, or about half, of the cases, are from the Saskatoon area. Thirty-nine are from Regina, 37 from the north, nine from the central region, six from the south and three from the far north. men make up 55 per cent of cases, with women making up the remaining 45 per cent.

Six of the cases are in kids aged 19 or under, 83 in the 20-44 age range, 64 in the 45-64 range and 31 in the 65-plus range.

There were no new deaths reported Tuesday. So far, two residents, both in their 70s, have died due to complications from COVID-19.

Seven more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the provincial total to 21.

So far, 10,216 tests have been performed int he province, an increase of 475 since yesterday. Saskatchewan has the second-highest rate of testing per capita among provinces.

The province is encouraging residents to stay vigilant.

“Today’s number of new cases may be the lowest in a week, but it’s important not to get complacent with precautions for COVID-19,” the province wrote in a press release.

“It’s as important as ever to stay home whenever possible, and to avoid close contact (a minimum of two metres) with others to prevent spreading the virus.”

The province said that reports of people disregarding directives to self-isolate if exposed to COVID-19 will only increase the amount of time it takes to flatten the curve.

“Do your part to help protect yourself, your neighbours and your community,” the press release said.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab is not scheduled to speak to media today. The province will have a press conference at 3 p.m. to discuss supports through the Ministry of Social Services.

The province provided the following tips to help prevent the spread of COVID-19: