Arrest made in triple homicide

One man is in custody and charges are expected to be laid within 24 hours in relation to a triple homicide in Prince Albert earlier this week.

Prince Albert Police Chief Jon Bergen gave an update into the investigation Tuesday. He said one man had been arrested earlier Tuesday afternoon. There are no other suspects.

The suspect is known to the family, thought the police will not be releasing his name, age or details of that relationship at this time.

More details will be released once charges are laid.

Police also released the names of the victims Tuesday. They were Dennis Carrier and Sanda Henry, both 56, and Bentlee, 7. Kendrah, 5, is recovering in an Edmonton hospital. Her condition has been upgraded to serious but stable. Carrier and Henry were the children’s grandparents.

At the request of the family, police did not release the last names of the child victims.

Police were called to a residence int he 300 Block of MacArthur Drive Sunday evening at about 4 p.m. The residents were unaccounted for, so someone checked up on them and then called police. The police service sent out a press release about a major incident Sunday evening, confirming Monday that the incident was a triple homicide.

Forensic and criminal investigators continue to investigate at the scene. Autopsies are set to be completed later this week.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends who’ve lost loved ones to this horrific crime,” Bergen said.

“As a police service, we continue to investigate what happened while also working to make sense of something that is absolutely tragic. We cannot imagine how extremely difficult this tragedy will be to heal from and to process.”

Bergen said more details will be released later this week.

“We appreciate your patience as we continue to investigate what is a very difficult major case for our members and our organization,” he said.