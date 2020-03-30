RCMP officer in Prince Albert tests positive for COVID-19

A Saskatchewan RCMP officer stationed in Prince Albert is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

The officer went into self-isolation on Wednesday, March 25 after a potential exposure, and was informed they were positive on Saturday, March 28.

“The Saskatchewan RCMP is following all directions given by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) in relation to this positive test result,” read a media release sent out Monday afternoon. “This includes disinfecting any areas the officer may have been in as well as working with SHA investigators to ensure the officer’s co-workers are notified and follow the direction given by the SHA.”

“We understand that people are worried about COVID-19 in their communities,” the statement continued. “So are we. As first responders, the Saskatchewan RCMP is mindful of these concerns and is a full participant in the public health effort to fight COVID-19.”

The RCMP did not say if other officers were in self-isolation, but promised to provide more specific information in future updates. The RCMP will not be identifying the officers publicly or providing ongoing updates on their health due to privacy concerns.

Prince Albert RCMP have enhanced cleaning programs for the detachment and its police vehicles. The Divisional Operational Communications Centre has also been instructed to ask residents asking for police assistance if they are ill or if anyone in the building has a probable or confirmed case of COVID-19.

“Residents in the communities we serve should know that even if some of our front-counter services may be suspended at detachments, the Saskatchewan RCMP is still on the job, responding to calls, (and) working around the clock to keep our province safe,” the statement reads.