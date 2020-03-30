Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame banquet postponed

The 2020 class of inductees into the Prince Albert Sports Hall of Fame will have to wait a little bit longer to be honoured for their contributions to the local athletic scene.

This year’s banquet, which was scheduled for Saturday, May 2 at the Ches Leach Lounge, has been postponed for the time being due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the current state of the world and our province, everything is being put off and it was inevitable that we’d have to push things back,” PASHOF vice president Bruce Vance said on Monday.

“We’re currently exploring options to hopefully have the banquet as soon as we can. Hopefully it will be at some point in 2020.”

The PASHOF had just started the collection for ticket sales for the dinner, but that has now been preempted until an exact date for the banquet is finalized.

“The situation is so fluid and things change hour by hour,” Vance said. “No one is able to figure out when this is (the COVID-19 pandemic) is going to end, but if we all stay home…we can get there sooner rather than later.

“Once we get quasi-back to normal, we’ll look at how the landscape is and the room availability for the Ches Leach Lounge. Once we know that, then we will be able to honour those who we’ve announced as inductees.”

The 2020 PASHOF class, which was announced in January, include Dalyce Emmerson (athlete), Dwayne Gareau (athlete), Scott Byrne (athlete), Martin Ring (athlete and builder), Andy & Merle Kozun (meritorious service), Barry Schrader (meritorious service), the late Wendell Whitter (builder), the late Bill Watson (builder), the 1973 East End Squirts and 1975 Old Dutch Twins baseball teams and the Prince Albert Lacrosse Association (organization of the year).